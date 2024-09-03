Hulk Hogan Reveals His New WWE Deal Is For Five Years

Hulk Hogan signed a new deal with WWE in October, and he recently revealed the deal is for five years. Hogan said back in October that he had renewed his deal with the company, and he noted in an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive that the deal is a five-year one. You can see the highlights below from the discussion, per Fightful:

On his deal with WWE: “Working with Vince (McMahon) for all that time, and now working with Nick Khan. I signed a five-year deal. I’m 71 years old in a few weeks. I signed a five-year deal for the licensing and merchandising stuff, and ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania. I just love doing it. It’s definitely different.”

On working with WWE now compared to when Vince McMahon was in charge: “What I feel with the leadership is working with Nick Khan now. He’s more, for me, business cut and dry. He doesn’t overthink the creative. Nick Khan is strictly business. I said, ‘Hey brother, this art work that hasn’t been used for 35 years. I need it for my Real American Beer.’ Nick Khan says, ‘Let me get back to you in a couple of days.’ ‘No rush.’ He calls me back, we talked, I don’t want to give numbers, ‘You can use the artwork. I need X amount of percentage out of every million bucks you make.’ Instead of me paying you guys hundreds and thousands of dollars, and potentially millions of dollars, I can go out for $300 bucks and have someone do this artwork that is reasonably similar, maybe reasonably confusing. Nick goes, ‘Let me just give it to you.’ Good, we’re on same team, brother. Nick was really cool. He made it really easy on me. Vince was great, too, but I don’t know if Vince would make that quick of a decision. Nick has been very easy, supportive, and helpful.”