Hulk Hogan Says He Recently Renewed His WWE Deal

Hulk Hogan’s in-ring days may be behind him, but he is still with WWE and says he recently renewed his deal with the company. Hogan revealed during his interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that he just reupped his Legends deal.

“I still work with the WWE all the time,” Hogan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I just renewed my deal with them. It’s always fun to go out there and maybe I can hang onto one of the wrestlers to get me out to the ring.”

Hogan also noted that he is “up to” 900 merchandise licenses.