Hulk Hogan Reportedly Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Tomorrow

UPDATE: F4WOnline has confirmed the news that Hulk Hogan will not appear on tomorrow’s episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Original: According to a report from Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Hulk Hogan is going to miss tomorrow’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio. He was previously scheduled to appear. The reason is said to be family commitments.

Hogan’s last WWE appearance was on RAW on January 6, where he was booed by the audience in Los Angeles. CM Punk mentioned him this past Monday, noting that he would throw his “dusty ass” over the top if he were in the Rumble and “kill Hulkamania once and for all.”