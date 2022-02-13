Hulk Hogan Parties with Ric Flair, Names Top Three Wrestlers of All Time

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan spent time together partying in Tampa earlier this week, with the video footage popping up online. In the clip, Hogan says that Ric Flair is the greatest of all time, while he’s #2 and Stone Cold Steve Austin is #3. He also noted that he drinks White Claw, for anyone wanting to add that to their Hulk Hogan trivia.

He said: “Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a ‘Wooo!’ for the greatest wrestler of all time. One! Two! Three! Wooo! Hey, thank you guys for coming out. This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair. In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, ’cause he’s #1, I’m #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!”

Hulk Hogan puts over Ric Flair as the greatest wrestler of all time. pic.twitter.com/O4KCUSVJcV — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 10, 2022