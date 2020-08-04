Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Getting Upset With Him Over Elizabeth, Reconciling At A Doctor’s Office Shortly Before He Died

In an interview with WWE.com, Hulk Hogan talked in detail about his history with Randy Savage, including Savage once getting upset with him backstage for grabbing Elizabeth’s wrist too hard, and the two of them reconciling at a doctor’s office just months before Savage passed away. Highlights are below.

On Savage’s intensity and passion for the business: “Well, you know, first off when you work with Randy, it’s intense. The only other person that I could call at three or four o’clock in the morning to talk about wrestling and would even answer their phone is Vince McMahon. And that’s how Randy was. Except Randy called me! “Hey, brother. Got an idea.” So when you got in bed with Randy, you were in it for the long haul. Good or bad, brother. He’s going to drag you through the mud whether you like it or not. And it was intense, because Randy was such a passionate person, and he was so in love with Elizabeth. Dude, I’m telling ya, the lines were so blurry with business.”

On Savage getting upset with him for grabbing Elizabeth’s wrist too hard: “I was supposed to grab Elizabeth by the wrist and pull her into the ring. All of a sudden, I ended up in the locker room with him in my face going, ‘You grabbed her wrist too hard, brother! Who do you think you are?!’ It got crazy. All with good intentions, because that’s how intense Randy was. We were at a Live Event once, and they didn’t have the steps for her to walk up to the ring. She was in my corner at the time, and she needed to get in the ring. When I leaned over to pick her up by the armpits — this superhuman feat of strength for me, to pick this little lady up off the floor onto the apron — Randy yelled, ‘Hey, brother, you grabbed her!’ I was like, ‘Whoa, dude!’ We hadn’t even started the match yet and this guy’s out of his mind coming at me.”

On reconciling with Savage at a doctor’s office a few months before he died: “We ran into each other at a doctor’s office. I was on my seventh or eighth back surgery, and I couldn’t pass an EKG because I was getting just jammed up with anesthesia every three or four months. They couldn’t get my back right. My back was collapsing and they were telling my new wife Jennifer I’d never walk again and all of this craziness. Jennifer and I were sitting on those little seats in the doctor’s office in Tampa and all of a sudden the door opens and in comes Randy. ‘Yeeeah! Ooooh yeah! What’s up?’ I went, ‘[Gasp].’ Freaked me out, scared me to death. And he goes, ‘Hey, brother. What’s up, Hogan?’ He had that gleam in his eye and looked really healthy. He gained his weight back and he had a wedding ring on. I said, ‘Hey, Mach, what’s up with the ring?’ He said, ‘Hey, just married my childhood sweetheart.'”