WWE News: Hulk Hogan Set For After The Bell, Best of Bobby Lashley Released
– Hulk Hogan is coming to WWE’s After the Bell podcast this week. WWE announced on Tuesday that Hogan will be the guest for Thursday’s show:
Hulk Hogan joins Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on WWE After the Bell for the first time ever
In an in-depth discussion with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph, the six-time WWE Champion talks about teaming with fellow Tampa native Titus O’Neil as this year’s WrestleMania hosts, reveals exciting stories behind the moments that defined Hulkamania, offers predictions for this year’s Show of Shows and much more.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Listen and subscribe on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!
– WWE has added a new “Best of WWE” looking at Bobby Lashley. The special is now available both on Peacock and WWE Network.
