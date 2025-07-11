Hulk Hogan’s Wife Gives Update On His Health

Hulk Hogan’s wife has provided an update on how the WWE Hall of Famer is doing after his recent surgery. As noted last month, a rumor was started by Bubba the Love Sponge that Hogan was in the hospital due to heart failure and on his death bed, something that was quickly shot down by both Eric Bischoff and Hogan’s rep. It turned out that Hogan had cervical surgery and was dealing with an “adverse reaction” but was fine.

Hogan’s wife Sky posted to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her response to a fan asking if he was in a coma. Sky wrote:

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage… none of those rumors are true. He’s been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process. If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery. We’ve been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hogan for a full recovery.