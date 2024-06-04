– Fightful Select has an update on another WWE Superstar whose contract is set to expire soon. Per the report, the contract of Legado Del Fantasma’s Humberto Carrillo, aka Berto, is set to expire on August 1. That’s the same day that the current contract of stablemate Angel Garza is also set to expire.

According to the report, WWE is looking to keep Humberto signed to the company, and he has been made a new contract offer. Both sides are to still be negotiating the new deal. Additionally, Fightful notes that Humberto Carrillo would still be able to continue performing using his real name if he were to leave WWE.

Carrillo first signed with WWE in 2018. He was later drafted to the main roster in the fall of 2019.