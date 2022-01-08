wrestling / News

Ian Riccaboni and Bobby Cruise To Call ROH Title Match At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Ian Riccaboni

Impact Wrestling has announced two more guests from ROH for tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, when Jonathan Gresham defends the Original ROH World title against Chris Sabin. ROH play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni will call the action while Bobby Cruise will do the ring introductions. Hard to Kill happens tonight at 8 PM ET. As previously reported, Tom Hannifan will handle the announcing for the remainder of the show.

