wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni and Bobby Cruise To Call ROH Title Match At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
Impact Wrestling has announced two more guests from ROH for tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, when Jonathan Gresham defends the Original ROH World title against Chris Sabin. ROH play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni will call the action while Bobby Cruise will do the ring introductions. Hard to Kill happens tonight at 8 PM ET. As previously reported, Tom Hannifan will handle the announcing for the remainder of the show.
Just In: @IanRiccaboni and @realBobbyCruise to call the @ringofhonor World title match between @TheJonGresham & @SuperChrisSabin TONIGHT at #HardToKill!
LIVE at 8PM ET on PPV!
Order on Fite:https://t.co/GPzwWNe8zt
Order on https://t.co/7hRk6wRI0P:https://t.co/1FchmPUYc4 pic.twitter.com/hHcgAq2EXb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Impact’s Scott D’Amore Comments On Mickie James Competing in WWE Royal Rumble
- New Report Says WWE Can Still Use ‘The Man’ But Are Moving Away From It
- CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter
- Matt Hardy On The Payout For No Mercy 1999 Match, Far Exceeding His 2000 Downside Guarantee