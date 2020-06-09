ICW New York Parts Ways With Chris Dickinson Over Canceled Booking

Chris Dickinson’s days in ICW New York are done, as they’ve parted ways professionally after Dickinson pulled out of their July 4th show. ICW New York announced that Dickinson, who was scheduled to face Tony Deppen on June 27 at ICW No Holds Barred Vol 2 and was booked for a match on July 4th at No Holds Barred Vol 3, will no longer be appearing for them after he told them that he would not be able to make the July 4th event.

ICW said that Dickinson told them he couldn’t make the July 4th event because Game Changer Wrestling is holding Backyard Wrestling 2 on that day as well, and he “couldn’t do that to the home team.”

Dickinson will not be appearing at No Holds Barred Vol 2 either as a result of the decision, and Dominic Garrini will replace him in the match for June 27th again Deppen. Dickinson also issued a statement which you can see below in which he said he could make the June show but not the July one and it was ICW’s decision to take him off both. He noted, “Sorry for the inconvenience and I apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the 20th especially Tony [Deppen].”

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE🚨 We were informed by Dickinson that he can no longer make the July 4th NHB event because he “can’t do that to the home team” so we have decided to part ways with Chris professionally for now and wish him and his team the best. give us a few, we got this pic.twitter.com/MhaBjzDw1c — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 9, 2020