ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 Results: IWTV World Title Changes Hands, More

ICW No Holds Barred’s Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 took place on Saturday night with an IWTV World Title match and more. You can see the results from the Newark, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:

* Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13

* Deathmatch: Cassie Kruger def. Chris Bradley

* Deathmatch: Eddy Only def. Danny Demanto

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Krule def. AC Mack in an open challenge to win the championship.

* Deathmatch: Eric Ryan def. Brandon Kirk

* Deathmatch: Hoodfoot def. John Wayne Murdoch

* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Kasey Kirk def. Matt Tremont

AC MACK SWINGS TUBES FOR THE FIRST TIME BUT KRULE DOESNT GIVE A FUCK #NHB35 pic.twitter.com/RaUBMJNnNE — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 30, 2022