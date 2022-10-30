wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 Results: IWTV World Title Changes Hands, More
ICW No Holds Barred’s Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 took place on Saturday night with an IWTV World Title match and more. You can see the results from the Newark, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:
* Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13
* Deathmatch: Cassie Kruger def. Chris Bradley
* Deathmatch: Eddy Only def. Danny Demanto
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Krule def. AC Mack in an open challenge to win the championship.
* Deathmatch: Eric Ryan def. Brandon Kirk
* Deathmatch: Hoodfoot def. John Wayne Murdoch
* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Kasey Kirk def. Matt Tremont
AC MACK SWINGS TUBES FOR THE FIRST TIME BUT KRULE DOESNT GIVE A FUCK #NHB35 pic.twitter.com/RaUBMJNnNE
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 30, 2022
AC MACK SWINGS TUBES FOR THE FIRST TIME BUT KRULE DOESNT GIVE A FUCK #NHB35 pic.twitter.com/RaUBMJNnNE
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Claims AEW Exit Had Nothing to Do With Issues With The Elite or CM Punk
- More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’