ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X14 Full Results 12.29.2022: ICW American Deathmatch World Championship, ETU Key To The East Championship, & More

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: ICW No Holds Barred

The Pitfighter X14 event was hosted by ICW No Holds Barred on December 29 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find some highlights below.

*Steel Cage Match: AKIRA defeated Alec Price

*Steel Cage Match: Chris Bradley defeated Kristian Ross

*Steel Cage Match: Hoodfoot defeated Jimmy Lloyd

*Steel Cage Match: Casanova Valentine defeated Dr. Redacted

*ETU Key To The East Championship Steel Cage Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Danny Demanto

*Steel Cage Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated SLADE

*ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Steel Cage Match: Brandon Kirk defeated Matt Tremont

