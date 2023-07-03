wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 49 Results 7.1.23: American Deathmatch World Title Match, More
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
ICW No Holds Barred held its latest show on Saturday, with the American Deathmatch World Title defended and more. You can see the full results from the Chattanooga, Tennessee show below, per Fightful:
* Malcolm Monroe III def. Sean Campbell
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Hardway Heeter
* Tank def. Mickie Knuckles
* Jaden Newman def. Danny Demanto
* Bobby Beverly def. Dr. Redacted
* The Kirks def. Krule & Max The Impaler
* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Hoodfoot def. Tommy Vendetta
Insanity.#NHB49@Jaden4Real @dannydemanto @ICWNHB pic.twitter.com/Mcx8gMEiMa
— Cooper (@CooperTheFan) July 2, 2023
s/o to the deathmatch goat @HoodFoot418 #NHB49 pic.twitter.com/4IkZ8Ii1nM
— local idiot (@stellarghouls) July 2, 2023
