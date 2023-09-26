wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 52 Results: American Deathmatch Title Bout, More
ICW No Holds Barred their latest event on Sunday with an American Deathmatch World Championship match and more. You can see the results below from the Williamstown, New Jersey show, per Fightful:.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 52 Results (9/23)
* Tommy Vendetta def. Colby Corino
* Otis Cogar def. Casanova Valentine
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Malcolm Monroe III
* Atticus Cogar def. Danny Demanto
* Eric Ryan def. Dr. Redacted
* Matt Tremont def. Reed Bentley
* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Hoodfoot def. Brandon Kirk
Once again, both @TheDukeJWM and @TheprocessMM3 steal the show. #NHB52 pic.twitter.com/BLlWI5GHVb
— Jacob Keppen (@Jacobkeppen) September 24, 2023
#nhb52 @Atticus_Cogar @dannydemanto pic.twitter.com/cLp8tqG6bd
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 24, 2023
#nhb52 @Ericryanpro @DRxRedacted pic.twitter.com/TwIIuvJ8ez
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 24, 2023
Wrestling? #NHB52 pic.twitter.com/KmDMYAhrA2
— a tapestry of quiet desperation (@zacharynever) September 24, 2023