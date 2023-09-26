ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 52 Results: American Deathmatch Title Bout, More

ICW No Holds Barred their latest event on Sunday with an American Deathmatch World Championship match and more. You can see the results below from the Williamstown, New Jersey show, per Fightful:.

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 52 Results (9/23)

* Tommy Vendetta def. Colby Corino

* Otis Cogar def. Casanova Valentine

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Malcolm Monroe III

* Atticus Cogar def. Danny Demanto

* Eric Ryan def. Dr. Redacted

* Matt Tremont def. Reed Bentley

* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Hoodfoot def. Brandon Kirk