ICW: No Holds Barred Volume 41 Results 2.11.23: Double Title Match, More

ICW held volume 41 of its No Holds Barred series on Saturday, with a double championship match main event and more. PW Ponderings has the full results from the show, which you can check out below:

* AKIRA defeated Lou Nixon

* Donny Darko defeated Ba Rose

* Eric Ryan defeated Kasey Catal

* Casanova Valentine defeated Michael Caden

* Session Moth defeated Danny Demanto

* Big Fn Joe defeated John Wayne Murdoch

* American Deathmatch Championship and H2O Danny Havoc Championship Match: Brandon Kirk defeated Clint Margera