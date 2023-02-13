wrestling / News
ICW: No Holds Barred Volume 41 Results 2.11.23: Double Title Match, More
February 12, 2023 | Posted by
ICW held volume 41 of its No Holds Barred series on Saturday, with a double championship match main event and more. PW Ponderings has the full results from the show, which you can check out below:
* AKIRA defeated Lou Nixon
* Donny Darko defeated Ba Rose
* Eric Ryan defeated Kasey Catal
* Casanova Valentine defeated Michael Caden
* Session Moth defeated Danny Demanto
* Big Fn Joe defeated John Wayne Murdoch
* American Deathmatch Championship and H2O Danny Havoc Championship Match: Brandon Kirk defeated Clint Margera
