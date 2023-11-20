wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 55 Results 11.18.23: Deathmatch Championship On The Line, More
ICW No Holds Barred held their Volume 55 show on Saturday night in Red Bank, Tennessee with the American Deathmatch Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the IWTV-airing show, per PW Ponderings:
* The Pillars def. KOBK
* Tank def. Brett Ison
* Krule def. Adam Priest
* Kody Manhorn def. Danny Demanto
* The Rejects def. The Goons
* Matt Tremont def. Jaden Newman
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Hoodfoot def. Dr. Redacted
KODY FUCKING MANHORN #NHB55 pic.twitter.com/Sq1VhQNXRL
— Kipp (@ringsideKAM) November 19, 2023
#ThePillars vs #KOBK set the tone for the rest of the card, and it has not disappointed! #NHB55 @tommy_vendetta @TheprocessMM3 @HardwayHeeter @SeanCxmpbell @ICWNHB @dannydemanto @DarrenMcCarty4 @AtrocityKrule @BulldozerH2O pic.twitter.com/AWl0IaDEvD
— Raick (@raickadamus) November 19, 2023
Damn first match of @ICWNHB #NHB55 has me torn. My guys #ThePillars @tommy_vendetta & @TheprocessMM3 vs @HardwayHeeter & @SeanCxmpbell #KOBK pic.twitter.com/B1KzYOi8mI
— Raick (@raickadamus) November 19, 2023
DEATH CLASSIC @DRxRedacted @HoodFoot418 #NHB55 pic.twitter.com/O1KG2a6IeT
— Kipp (@ringsideKAM) November 19, 2023
