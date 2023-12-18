ICW No Holds Barred Volume 56 Results 12.16.23: Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd, More

ICW No Holds Barred held their Volume 56 show on Saturday night with Matt Tremont in action and more. The full results from the IWTV-airing show are below, (h/t to Cagematch.net):

* Reed Bentley def. Brandon Kirk

* Hardcore 69 def. The Michigan Pillars

* Krule def. Eric Ryan

* Tara Zep def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Career vs. Commitment Deathmatch: Danny Demanto def. Atticus Cogar

* Matt Tremont def. Jimmy Lloyd

* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Hoodfoot def. Dr. Redacted