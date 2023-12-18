wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 56 Results 12.16.23: Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd, More
ICW No Holds Barred held their Volume 56 show on Saturday night with Matt Tremont in action and more. The full results from the IWTV-airing show are below, (h/t to Cagematch.net):
* Reed Bentley def. Brandon Kirk
* Hardcore 69 def. The Michigan Pillars
* Krule def. Eric Ryan
* Tara Zep def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Career vs. Commitment Deathmatch: Danny Demanto def. Atticus Cogar
* Matt Tremont def. Jimmy Lloyd
* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship Match: Hoodfoot def. Dr. Redacted
MICK FOLEY HITS THE DOUBLE ARM DDT ON JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH IN THE PILE OF BROKEN GLASS #NHB56 https://t.co/HtvRByCyAn pic.twitter.com/JY3REEVx4F
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 17, 2023
SO. MUCH. DISTANCE.
THE FOOT FLIES!
PURE ART!!!@HoodFoot418 #NHB56 pic.twitter.com/NHorBxsGVg
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 17, 2023