Ilja Dragunov Out Of Action Six to Nine Months Due to Suspected Torn ACL
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
Ilja Dragunov is injured and will be out of action for six to nine months with a suspected torn ACL. It was revealed on this week’s Raw that Dragunov suffered the injury during a house show over the weekend. Dragunov faced Gunther in a match on the September 28th live event.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dragunov on a quick and full recovery.
BREAKING: @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR sustained an injury during a match with @Gunther_AUT this past weekend. He is expected to be out 6-9 months. We wish Dragunov a speedy recovery. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vAfNCzd6KK
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024
