Ilja Dragunov Out Of Action Six to Nine Months Due to Suspected Torn ACL

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ilja Dragunov is injured and will be out of action for six to nine months with a suspected torn ACL. It was revealed on this week’s Raw that Dragunov suffered the injury during a house show over the weekend. Dragunov faced Gunther in a match on the September 28th live event.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dragunov on a quick and full recovery.

