Ilja Dragunov Replaces Chad Gable in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Vengeance Day Ilja Dragunov Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has altered one of the previously scheduled Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches scheduled for next week’s Monday Night Raw. During today’s edition of WWE Main Even ton Hulu, WWE revealed that Ilja Dragunov is replacing Chad Gable in one of the qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Chad Gable was previously scheduled to face Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman in a triple threat qualifier. However, after being taken out by the Wyatt Sick6 last Monday on Raw, it looks like Gable has been removed from the match. Ilja Dragunov will now serve as his replacement.

WWE has not offered an update on Chad Gable’s status following Monday’s Raw. This Monday’s Raw will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 24. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.

