wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced Money In The Bank Qualifying matches and more for next week’s Raw. The company has announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed
* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston
