wrestling / News
Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Post-Show Online, Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 22, 2020 | Posted by
– The After Shock post show is online for this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the video below with Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs breaking down the events of this week’s episode:
– You can see the highlights from this week’s Impact below, including Rob Van Dam piledriving Katie Forbes, Susie vs. Kimber Lee and more:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Gerald Brisco Teases Possible Move to AEW: ‘I Truly Khan’t Wait to Tell You My Big News!’
- Shotzi Blackheart Nearly Tricked After Reading Fake Rumor on WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995