Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Post-Show Online, Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

– The After Shock post show is online for this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the video below with Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs breaking down the events of this week’s episode:

– You can see the highlights from this week’s Impact below, including Rob Van Dam piledriving Katie Forbes, Susie vs. Kimber Lee and more:

