Impact All Glory Twitch Stream Halted After Josh Mathews Needed Phone Back

IMPACT Wrestling suffered another embarrassing moment during All Glory on Saturday night when the Twitch stream was halted because Josh Mathews needed his phone back, revealing that the show was streaming through his phone. Mathews said on the Twitch stream that he needed his phone back but that they’d find another phone.

