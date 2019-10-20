wrestling / News
Impact All Glory Twitch Stream Halted After Josh Mathews Needed Phone Back
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
IMPACT Wrestling suffered another embarrassing moment during All Glory on Saturday night when the Twitch stream was halted because Josh Mathews needed his phone back, revealing that the show was streaming through his phone. Mathews said on the Twitch stream that he needed his phone back but that they’d find another phone.
When your friend takes your phone without asking…
Josh Matthews needing his phone back during Impact Wrestling streaming of All Glory.
Ps: it's a damn good show btw.#ImpactWrestling #AllGlory #WWE #AEW pic.twitter.com/n8vrc9UTXB
— Craig_Hermit (@CraigHermit2) October 20, 2019
