Impact News: Details Behind Wrestle House’s Creation & Filming, Theme For Next Two Impact in 60 Episodes

– A new report has some details behind Impact Wrestling’s Wrestle House concept that ran throughout the summer. The storyline, which saw Rosemary “teleport” several members of the Impact roster into a Big Brother-style reality show spoof, was featured short matches and comedy segments and even a 1990s TGIF-style opening credits.

The concept was actually suggested by Rosemary according to PWInsider, with most of the material being shot over a week in Nashville, Tennessee. Many of the matches that took place during the show-within-a-show were filmed on the same day. Robert Evans (aka former wrestler RD Evans) was the creative driving force behind the concept and Tommy Dreamer, who featured on camera at Wrestle House, was involved in the day-to-day shoots. Impact is said to have gone into it with a complete story laid out, which ended on the September 1st episode with the Wrestle House group being teleported back to the Impact Zone.

– Next week’s episode of Impact in 60 will be centered around Two Out of Three Fall Matches and feature Jeff Jarrett vs. Kurt Angle and Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki, while the September 23rd episode will focus on EC3.