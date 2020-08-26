wrestling / News
Impact Emergence Post-Show Now Online
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Emergence is in the books, and the After Shock post-show for night two is now online. You can check out the full video below, with Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis discussing the events of the show.
You can see our full coverage of Emergence night two here.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Makes Fun of Randy Orton Missing a Kick on Last Night’s Raw
- WWE Releases Statement on Offensive Imagery Appearing in Virtual Audience During Raw
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998