Impact Emergence Post-Show Now Online

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

Impact Emergence is in the books, and the After Shock post-show for night two is now online. You can check out the full video below, with Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis discussing the events of the show.

You can see our full coverage of Emergence night two here.

