Slimmer’s IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution 2020 Review  

Welcome to 411’s IMPACT Final Resolution 2020 Report. We are in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee.



Old School Rules Match

Larry D vs. Tommy Dreamer





IMPACT Plus was having significant login issues at the beginning of the show, so I missed most of this match. John E. Bravo comes out to help Dreamer, and Dreamer picks up the win with the DDT. After the match, Dreamer handcuffs Larry D before he’s taken to jail.

Match Result: Tommy Dreamer defeats Larry D with the DDT.

Match Length: N/A

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



The Sea Stars vs. Havok & Nevaeh





Neveah and Delmi Exo start the match, and Exo takes down Neveah with a hurricanrana. Neveah fights back with a bulldog, but Exo whips Neveah to the corner and makes the tag to Ashley Vox. Vox lands a forearm shot and follows up with a drop kick, but Neveah staggers to the corner and makes the tag to Havok. Vox goes for submission, but Havok powers out. Vox goes for a sunset flip, but Havok blocks. Exo gets the tag, but Havok whips her to the corner and makes the tag to Neveah. Neveah works over Exo before making the tag back to Havok. Havok traps Exo in the corner and lands a kick to the gut. Neveah gets the tag and hits a German suplex for a two count. Havok gets the tag, but Exo fights back with a volley of forearm shots. Exo FINALLY makes the hot tag to Vox, and Vox connects with a super kick. Havok charges at Vox, but Vox low bridges the middle rope, and Havok tumbles to the outside. Vox goes for a suicide dive, but Havok catches her in mid-air. Havok dumps Vox back into the ring and works her over in the corner, but Exo makes the blind tag. Exo hits a Code Breaker and holds onto it as Vox hits a senton from the top. Exo covers Havok but only gets a two count. Neveah makes the tag and hits a sit-out facebuster / sliding cutter combo for the three count.

Match Result: Neveah defeats Delmi Exo with a sit-out facebuster / sliding cutter combo.

Match Length: 8:11

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Intergender Tag Team Match

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards





Dashwood and Alisha start the match, but Dashwood immediately makes the tag to Kaleb. Edwards gets the tag and Kaleb goes for a chop, but that seems to have hurt Kaleb’s hand more than Edwards’ chest. Edwards delivers a much more effective chop to Kaleb and follows up with an inverted atomic drop and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Kaleb takes down Edwards with a leg sweep and then works him over in the corner. Kaleb slams Edwards’ face into the top turnbuckle and then distracts the referee while Dashwood chokes Edwards across the middle rope. Edwards fights back with a Blue Thunder Bomb to Kaleb before Alisha and Dashwood both get the tags. Alisha hits a low Flatliner and follows up with a bulldog. Alisha goes for the cover, but Kaleb breaks up the pin. Kaleb charges at Alisha, but Alisha low bridges the top rope, and Kaleb tumbles to the outside. Kaleb trips Alisha from the outside, and Dashwood makes the cover for a two count. Dashwood applies the Dashwoogie and then slams Alisha’s face into the top turnbuckle. Alisha heads up top, but Kaleb knocks the ropes to make her lose her balance. Dashwood ties up Alisha in the tree of woe and then wrenches her neck around the bottom turnbuckle. Dashwood hits a low crossbody in the corner and then makes the cover for a two count. Kaleb gets the tag and goes for a dive from the second turnbuckle, but Alisha gets her boot up. Alisha make the tag to Edwards and levels Kaleb with a back elbow shot. Edwards follows up with a back body drop and then uses Kaleb to trap Dashwood in the corner. Edwards lights up Kaleb’s chest with a volley of chops and goes for the Tiger Driver, but Dashwood makes the save. Alisha gets the tag and hits Kaleb with a tilt-a-whirl DDT that sends him to the outside. Edwards connects with a suicide dive to Kaleb, but suddenly Sami Callihan’s music hits. Callihan doesn’t appear, but the distraction allows Dashwood to hit Alisha with the Spotlight Kick for the three count. After the match, Callihan emerges from under the ring and hits Edwards with the Package Piledriver. Callihan tries to hit Alisha with the Package Piledriver, but several referees and officials charge down to the ring to stop him.

Match Result: Tenille Dashwood defeats Alisha with the Spotlight Kick.

Match Length: **

Slimmer’s Rating: 8:50



Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh





Kiera Hogan is the special guest referee, and Tasha Steelz is the special guest ring announcer for this match. Bahh charges at Hernandez, but Hernandez pulls Hogan in front of him for protection. Hernandez charges at Bahh in the corner, but Bahh back body drops him to the apron. Hernandez lands on his feet on the apron and then hits a slingshot shoulder block. Bahh heads to the outside, so connects with a dive over the top rope. Hernandez rolls Bahh back into the ring and gets a two count. Hernandez splashes Bahh in the corner and follows up with a running senton for another two count. Bahh hits the ropes and levels Hernandez with a running clothesline. Bahh hits a clothesline in the corner and then backs it up to add insult (and injury) to injury. Bahh gets in Hogan’s face and says that he wants his money. Hernandez heads up top, but Bahh heads up top with him. Hernandez knocks Bahh back down to the mat and connects with a diving splash for the three count. After the match, Hernandez demands his money. Steelz opens her fanny pack, but the money is gone. Steelz and Hogan flee to the back to avoid Herandez’ fury.

Match Result: Hernandez defeats Fallah Bahh with a diving splash.

Match Length: 6:22

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



Eric Young w/ Joe Doering vs. Rhino





Young flees to the outside as soon as the bell rings and strategizes with Doering. Young heads back into the ring but eats a shoulder block from Rhino. Rhino dumps Young to the outside and slams his head into the apron. Rhino rolls Young back into the ring but gets distracted by Doering. Young takes advantage of the distraction and connects with a diving knee shot to the back off the apron. Young rolls Rhino onto the apron and hits a volley of forearm shots to the chest. Young rolls Rhino to the middle of the ring and gets a two count. Rhino gets back to his feet and catches Young with a back body drop, but Young fights back with a neck breaker. Young chokes Rhino across the middle rope and the distracts the referee while Doering cheap shots Rhino. Young makes the cover and gets another two count. Young slams Rhino’s head into the top turnbuckle and goes for a moonsault, but Rhino rolls out of the way. Young charges at Rhino, but Rhino catches him with a back elbow shot. Rhino hits a belly-to-belly suplex followed by a pair of clotheslines. Rhino goes for another belly-to-belly suplex, but Young blocks. Rhino regains control with a TKO and gets a two count of his own. Rhino whips Young to the corner, but Young inadvertently connects with the referee in the corner. Young grabs his mask while the referee is down, but the Deaners rush down to the ring to stop him. Cody Deaner grabs the mask, says that he isn’t a nobody, and levels Jake Deaner as Young watches. Cody Deaner heads to the back as Young picks up the mask and levels Rhino. Doering revives the referee, and Young covers Rhino for the three count.

Match Result: Eric Young defeats Rhino with a mask shot.

Match Length: 10:33

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



X-Division Title Match

Rohit Raju vs. Manik





Manik appears on the top turnbuckle and takes the fight to Raju as soon as the bell rings. Raju fights back with a low kick to the face, but Manik fights back with a running back elbow shot in the corner. Manik catches Raju in a modified crucifix pin but only gets a two count. Raju tosses Manik to the outside, but Manik disappears under the ring. Manik emerges behind Raju and hits him with a neck breaker for another two count. Raju goes for a big boot over the top rope, but Manik side steps him. Raju fights back with a running elbow drop but only gets a two count. Manik ducks a kick, but Raju catches him with a back suplex. Raju chops Manik in the corner and follows up with a side Russian leg sweep for another two count. Raju stomps on the Manik’s fingers and then sets Manik on the top turnbuckle. Raju heads up top, but Manik flips over Raju to head back down to the mat. Manik hits Raju with the GTS and follows up with a springboard DDT for a two count. Raju fights back with a rolling senton in the corner and then connects with a double stomp to the back from the top. Raju locks in a crossface, but Manik fights back to his feet. Raju lands a leaping knee shot to the face, but Manik catches him with a schoolboy pin for the three count.

Match Result: Manik defeats Rohit Raju with a schoolboy pin.

Match Length: 11:18

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (Champion) w/ Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie





Purrazzo heads to the outside as soon as the bell rings and strategizes with Lee. Purrazzo slowly climbs back into the ring, but Rosemary catches her with a spear. Rosemary slams the back of Purrazzo’s head into the mat and then tosses her across the ring. Rosemary repeatedly slams Purrazzo’s head into the top and middle turnbuckles, but Purrazzo dumps Rosemary to the outside. Purrazzo whips Rosemary shoulder-first into the ring post and then rolls her back into the ring. Purrazzo continues the assault on Rosemary’s arm and gets a two count. Purrazzo wrenches Rosemary’s arm around the top rope and then stomps a mudhole in her in the corner. Purrazzo locks in a Fujiwara arm bar, but Rosemary fights back to her feet and dumps Purrazzo to the outside. Purrazzo heads back into the ring, but Rosemary works her over in the corner. Rosemary hits the Scorpion Death Drop and gets a two count. Rosemary hits a back elbow shot and locks in the Upside Down. Purrazzo lands an elbow to the face that knocks Rosemary off the apron and to the floor. Rosemary heads back into the ring, but Purrazzo levels her with a clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo locks in a rear chin lock, but Rosemary fights back to her feet. Purrazzo goes for a modified triangle, but Rosemary fights out and hits a sidewalk slam. Rosemary levels Purrazzo with a clothesline and follows up with a Sling Blade. Rosemary connects with a splash in the corner and covers Purrazzo for a two count. Rosemary hits a butterfly suplex and gets yet another two count. Purrazzo regains control and again locks in the Fujiwara arm bar, but Rosemary breaks the hold and hits the Red Wedding. Purrazzo gets back to her feet and hits the Cosa Nostra for the three count.

Match Result: Deonna Purrazzo defeats Rosemary with the Cosa Nostra.

Match Length: 13:11

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

Karl Anderson catches up with Kenny Omega in Don Callis’ bus. Anderson says that he has to go take care of Ethan Page, and Omega and Callis tell him that they want to see the Machine Gun.



Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page w/ Josh Alexander





Anderson and Page lock up in the middle of the ring, and Anderson muscles Page to the corner. Anderson slams Page’s face into the top turnbuckle and then chops the chest. Anderson levels page with a back elbow shot and then goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Page fights back with a stiff forearm shot, but Anderson regains control with a back elbow shot. Anderson works over Page in the corner and then whips him out of the ring. Anderson chops Page’s chest and then rolls him back into the ring. Anderson tries to climb back into the ring, but Page catches him with a double underhook into a back breaker. Page dumps Anderson to the outside and whips him into the ring post. Page rolls Anderson back into the ring and locks in a rear waist lock on the mat. Anderson breaks free, but Page hits a super kick followed by a standing elbow drop. Page locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Anderson again fights back to his feet. Page connects with a standing drop kick and a forearm shot to the lower back. Anderson fights back with a back suplex before trading shots with Page in the middle of the ring. Anderson gets the best of the exchanges and levels Page with a back elbow shot. Anderson hit a running senton and then works over Page in the corner. Anderson catches Page with a spinebuster and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Page ducks a clothesline and sends Anderson to the corner. Page takes Anderson up top and flips him back down to the mat for a two count. Page again takes Anderson up top, but Anderson knocks Page back down to the mat. Anderson hits the Gun Stun and gets the three count.

Match Result: Karl Anderson defeats Ethan Page with the Gun Stun.

Match Length: 13:22

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



IMPACT World Title Match

Rich Swann (Champion) vs. Chris Bey





Swann works over Bey’s arm to start, but Bey counters into a standing hammer lock. Swann goes back to the arm wringer, but Bey breaks free and connects with a shoulder to the gut between the ropes. Swann hits a drop kick and locks in a cravat. Swann lands a kick to the back and follows up with a standing leg drop. Swann hits a flipping leg drop and makes the cover for a two count. Swann goes for Rolling Thunder, but Bey gets his knees up. Bey takes control with a rolling neck breaker and gets a two count of his own. Bey locks in a head lock and then whips Swann chest-first into the corner. Swann fights back and goes for a sunset flip. Bey applies an abdominal stretch, but Swann breaks free and slugs it out with Bey in the middle of the ring. Bey heads up to the second turnbuckle and hits a diving elbow shot to the back for a two count. Bey charges at Swann in the corner but eats a back elbow shot. Swann levels Bey with a clothesline and goes to work with a series of jabs. Swann heads up top, but Bey sweeps the legs and ties up Swann in the tree of woe. Bey hits a running drop kick in the corner and follows up with a torture rack. Bey covers Swann, but Swann kicks out at two. Swann fights back with an uppercut followed by a cartwheel into a standing moonsault for a two count of his own. Swann goes a corkscrew Rolling Thunder, but Bey rolls out of the way and counters with a Panama Sunrise. Swann hits a super kick, but Bey responds with a roundhouse kick. Bey hits the Rock-A-Bye Bey, but Swann kicks out at two. Swann kicks Bey in the face and heads up top for the Phoenix Splash to finally get the three count. After the match, Moose makes his way down to the ring and picks up the IMPACT Championship. Moose hands the IMPACT Championship to Swann and stares down Swann as he heads back up the ramp.

Match Result: Rich Swann defeats Chris Bey with the Phoenix Splash.

Match Length: 20:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ****