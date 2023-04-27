wrestling / News
Impact News: Joe Hendry Reportedly Injured, Notes On Producers At Last Taping
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry is dealing with an injury, according to a new report. PWInsider notes that the Impact Digital Media Champion is said to be out of action due to the injury, though it was not noted the type of injury or how severe it is.
Hendry last competed at the April 17th tapings in Toronto, retaining his title against Sheldon Jean in a match that aired last week.
– The site also notes that D’Lo Brown was back working as a producer during the taping, though it is not clear if he is back full-time with the company. He was loved by the crew during his last run there. Melissa Anderson (aka Cheerleader Melissa and Alyssa Flash) received a tryout as a producer at the taping as well.
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Why He Didn’t Want To End The Undertaker’s Streak
- MJF Tweets and Deletes Post Urging Wrestlers Not To Listen To ‘Bloodthirsty Fans’
- Steve Austin On What WWE Wanted Him To Do At Wrestlemania 39
- Eric Bischoff On If Jake Roberts Was Considered For A WCW Run In 1998, Interactions With Ted Turner