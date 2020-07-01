wrestling
Impact News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Aftershock Post-Show Online
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact has set a match for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show it was announced that Sami Callihan will face off with Josh Alexander next week. This comes after Callihan came out to help Ken Smarock against the North, which led to a Tag Team Championship match being made between the two sides for Slammiversary.
– Impact also released this week’s Aftershock post-show online, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Says He Wants 30-40 Minute Match With Drew McIntyre, Talks Possibly Facing Edge Again
- Stu Bennett Discusses Plans for Lucha Underground Character, WWE Studios Film vs. Independent Film, More
- QT Marshall Doesn’t Want The Nightmare Factory To Be AEW Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role