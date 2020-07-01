Impact News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Aftershock Post-Show Online

– Impact has set a match for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show it was announced that Sami Callihan will face off with Josh Alexander next week. This comes after Callihan came out to help Ken Smarock against the North, which led to a Tag Team Championship match being made between the two sides for Slammiversary.

– Impact also released this week’s Aftershock post-show online, which you can see below: