Impact News: Brian Cage Debuting Next Week, Another Title Match Set, Hania Makes In-Ring Debut (Video)

– Brian Cage is set to make his debut on Impact Wrestling next week. The impending debut of the Lucha Underground star was announced in a vignette on Thursday night’s episode of the show, as you can see below:

– Also set for next week is an X-Division Title match, with Ishimori defending his championship against El Hijo del Fantasma:

There ain't no getting off this train we're on, each stop is better than the last. Next week a HUGE episode of IMPACT featuring the debut of The Machine, a vengeance fueled grudge match and a CAN'T MISS World Title rematch. See you next Thursday! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/85sJSmcDea — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 9, 2018

– Here is video of Hania making her in-ring debut on tonight’s show, picking up a win over Amber Nova. She will face Rosemary next week, which Rosemary commented on below: