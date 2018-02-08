 

Impact News: Brian Cage Debuting Next Week, Another Title Match Set, Hania Makes In-Ring Debut (Video)

February 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Cage

– Brian Cage is set to make his debut on Impact Wrestling next week. The impending debut of the Lucha Underground star was announced in a vignette on Thursday night’s episode of the show, as you can see below:

– Also set for next week is an X-Division Title match, with Ishimori defending his championship against El Hijo del Fantasma:

– Here is video of Hania making her in-ring debut on tonight’s show, picking up a win over Amber Nova. She will face Rosemary next week, which Rosemary commented on below:

