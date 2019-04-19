wrestling / News

Impact News: Clip From Kurt Angle’s 2010 Lockdown Match, Preview For This Week’s Episode

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle TNA

– Impact Wrestling shared a throwback clip from Kurt Angle’s 2010 Lockdown match against Ken Anderson. You can see it below:

– The company also posted a preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, teasing the fallout from the Brian Cage and Johnny Impact angle from last week:

