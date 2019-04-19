wrestling / News
Impact News: Clip From Kurt Angle’s 2010 Lockdown Match, Preview For This Week’s Episode
– Impact Wrestling shared a throwback clip from Kurt Angle’s 2010 Lockdown match against Ken Anderson. You can see it below:
Today in #IMPACTHistory: @RealKurtAngle hit an INSANE moonsault off the cage on the way to victory over @mrkenanderson. (Lockdown, 2010) pic.twitter.com/NGb8e4IDlN
— Global Wrestling Network (@GWNapp) April 18, 2019
– The company also posted a preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, teasing the fallout from the Brian Cage and Johnny Impact angle from last week:
LAST WEEK, the plot against @MRGMSI_BCage became clear when @JohnEBravo1st helped @therealmorrison and @TheTayaValkyrie get the best of Cage once again.
DON'T MISS the penultimate episode of #IMPACT before it all comes to a head at #IMPACTRebellion, TOMORROW at 11pm on 5Spike! pic.twitter.com/lHqtovRRJz
— IMPACT UK & Ireland (@IMPACTonSPIKE) April 18, 2019
