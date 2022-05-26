Impact News: Derby City Rumble TV Dates Announced, Best of ODB, Slammiversary 2006 Online

– Impact has announced the dates for their Derby City Rumble event. The event is now listed on the Impact events page for July 15th and 16th in Louisville, Kentucky. The event is described as follows:

“The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY as IMPACT Wrestling presents Derby City Rumble, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action! Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 27th at 10am ET on Ticketmaster.com.”

– The company posted their Impact in 60 episode on YouTube looking at the best of ODB:

– Also posted to YouTube was the full PPV for Slammiversary 2006: