Impact News: DirecTV Drops HD Version of Pursuit Network, Booker T on Press Pass

– DirecTV has reportedly dropped the HD version of Pursuit Network, Impact Wrestling’s programming home, according to PWInsider. Impact has been having a host of issues with Pursuit since premiering there in December, including being slow to acknowledge Impact online and several technical issues.

Among other issues, the wrong episode of Impact aired earlier this month. Impact officials have been said to be far from happy with the situation.

– Booker T appeared on the company’s “Press Pass” show, as you can see below: