wrestling / News
Impact News: DirecTV Drops HD Version of Pursuit Network, Booker T on Press Pass
June 26, 2019 | Posted by
– DirecTV has reportedly dropped the HD version of Pursuit Network, Impact Wrestling’s programming home, according to PWInsider. Impact has been having a host of issues with Pursuit since premiering there in December, including being slow to acknowledge Impact online and several technical issues.
Among other issues, the wrong episode of Impact aired earlier this month. Impact officials have been said to be far from happy with the situation.
– Booker T appeared on the company’s “Press Pass” show, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Says Being On Screen With Seth Rollins Was ‘Something That We Couldn’t Really Ignore’
- Drew McIntyre Says Talent Can’t Just Read Scripts Verbatim: ‘You’ve Gotta Make It Your Own’
- Mick Foley Recalls Convincing Undertaker to Start Hell in a Cell on the Roof, Kevin Sullivan Saying The Match Ended The Monday Night War
- Seth Rollins Reacts to Criticism Over Will Ospreay Tweets – Ospreay, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho & More Comment on Feud