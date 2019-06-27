wrestling / News

Impact News: DirecTV Drops HD Version of Pursuit Network, Booker T on Press Pass

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Pursuit Twitch AEW logo

– DirecTV has reportedly dropped the HD version of Pursuit Network, Impact Wrestling’s programming home, according to PWInsider. Impact has been having a host of issues with Pursuit since premiering there in December, including being slow to acknowledge Impact online and several technical issues.

Among other issues, the wrong episode of Impact aired earlier this month. Impact officials have been said to be far from happy with the situation.

– Booker T appeared on the company’s “Press Pass” show, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Pursuit Channel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading