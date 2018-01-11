Impact News: Impact Grand Champion Trademark Attempt Denied, Company Reached Out to Pat Kenney

– Impact Wrestling’s application for a trademark on “Impact Grand Champion” has been refused by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The application was refused due to the fact that the application doesn’t show that the mark is used in commerce in connection with any of the goods that they specified. In addition, as the USPTO said, “the applied-for mark as used on the specimen of record is merely a decorative or ornamental feature of applicant’s belt buckles” and “appears to be a slogan that is merely decorative and has little or no particular source-identifying significance…Therefore, consumers would view the applied-for mark as a decorative or ornamental feature of the goods, rather than as a trademark to indicate the source of applicant’s goods and to distinguish them from others.”

The refusal notes that Impact bust also “disclaim the wording “GRAND CHAMPION” because it merely describes a purpose or use of applicant’s goods, and thus is an unregistrable component of the mark…Applicant should submit a disclaimer in the following standardized format: ‘No claim is made to the exclusive right to use “GRAND CHAMPION” apart from the mark as shown.'”

Finally, there is a pending application filed by TNA Entertainment Inc. for Impact Grand Championship in Septemeber of 2016 that precedes this application.

– PWInsider reports that the company reached out to Pat Kenney, aka Simon Diamond, to come in as a producer for the Impact tapings. However, Kenny is busy with his real estate business and was unable to come in.