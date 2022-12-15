Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show

A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.

Since leaving NXT, Greene has worked matches for AEW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Limitless Wrestling, Beyond, and more.

– PWInsider also notes that the Tag Team Title match with Heath & Rhino defending against The Motor City Machine Guns will main event tonight’s episode.