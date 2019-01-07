Impact News: Taping Set For Tonight, Billy Corgan and More In Attendance at Homecoming

– Impact is set to tape this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Monday night at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena, per PWInsider. This will be the promotion’s first episode on the Pursuit Channel. As noted last night, the show will also be available to stream via the company’s Twitch channel.

Jax Dane, Chris Harris, Bram, Crimson, and Caleb Konley were backstage at last night's Impact Wrestling Homecoming, with NWA executives Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana also in attendance. Former Impact staff members Matt Conway, Amy Zak, and Caroline Williams were also there along with costumer Jolene George. Dixie Carter was not in attendance.