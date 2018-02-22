Impact News: Title Matches Set For Impact: Crossroads, No DG Match Announced For Next Week

– Impact has set an Impact World Championship match for Impact: Crossroads. Johnny Impact beat ECc to remain the #1 contender and will move on to face Austin Aries at the special. You can see video from the match below. Also confirmed is a Impact Tag Team Championship match between Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley and LAX:

Impact: Crossroads takes place on March 8th.

March 8th at Crossroads on @PopTV – the DREAM MATCH is official. For the first time ever @AustinAries will face @TheRealMorrison with the IMPACT World Championship on the line. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/0BWTeG2g1T — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: After winning our opening match, @TLee910 and @calebkonley will challenge LAX for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships on March 8th at Crossroads on @PopTV. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/jWQ1CnZxft — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 23, 2018

– It was also announced tonight that Rosemary will battle Hania in a No Disqualification match on next week’s episode of Impact, as you can see below: