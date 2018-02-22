 

Impact News: Title Matches Set For Impact: Crossroads, No DG Match Announced For Next Week

February 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact: Crossroads

– Impact has set an Impact World Championship match for Impact: Crossroads. Johnny Impact beat ECc to remain the #1 contender and will move on to face Austin Aries at the special. You can see video from the match below. Also confirmed is a Impact Tag Team Championship match between Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley and LAX:

Impact: Crossroads takes place on March 8th.

– It was also announced tonight that Rosemary will battle Hania in a No Disqualification match on next week’s episode of Impact, as you can see below:

