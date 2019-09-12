wrestling / News
Impact President Ed Nordholm Comments on Future of NJPW and WOW on AXS TV Following Anthem Acquisition
– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling announced that the company will be moving its broadcasts to AXS TV following Bound for Glory in October. However, the recent acquisition of AXS TV by Impact parent company Anthem Media leaves a question mark for the future of NJPW and WOW-Women of Wrestling programming on the network. PWInsider asked Impact and Anthem Wrestling President Ed Nordholm on the future of NJPW and WOW programming, and he stated the following:
“Anthem has been public that it has not made any decisions regarding current programming. We have been long-time broadcast partners with TV Asahi for NJPW at Fight Network and hope to build on that relationship. We are in the middle of a season with WOW and about to tape another series of episodes next week, so no reason to make any decisions there in the short term. We’re looking forward to getting to know them better.”
A previous report noted that NJPW’s current deal with AXS TV runs through January 2020. WOW, as mentioned by Nordholm, is currently in the midst of a second season on AXS.
