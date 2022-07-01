Impact News: Raven Explains the Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match, Jordynne Grace Beats Savannah Evans

– Raven appeared on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling to provide a look into the Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match ahead of Against All Odds. Tonight’s show featured a video of the ECW legend talking about how he was inspired to create the match, under whose stipulations Moose and Sami Callihan will do battle at Friday’s show:

Check out what @theraveneffect had to say about @TheMooseNation and @TheSamiCallihan going to war in his creation..The Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match TOMORROW NIGHT at #AgainstAllOdds!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VEN90fmA44 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022

– Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans on tonight’s episode ahead of her title defense against Evans’ ally Tasha Steelz at Against All Odds: