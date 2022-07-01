wrestling / News
Impact News: Raven Explains the Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match, Jordynne Grace Beats Savannah Evans
– Raven appeared on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling to provide a look into the Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match ahead of Against All Odds. Tonight’s show featured a video of the ECW legend talking about how he was inspired to create the match, under whose stipulations Moose and Sami Callihan will do battle at Friday’s show:
Check out what @theraveneffect had to say about @TheMooseNation and @TheSamiCallihan going to war in his creation..The Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match TOMORROW NIGHT at #AgainstAllOdds!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VEN90fmA44
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022
– Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans on tonight’s episode ahead of her title defense against Evans’ ally Tasha Steelz at Against All Odds:
The Knockouts World Champion @JordynneGrace is in the house and she's set for battle with @SavannahEvansNV!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1jkkWo0BP4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022
