wrestling / News

Impact News: Raven Explains the Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match, Jordynne Grace Beats Savannah Evans

June 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raven Impact Wrestling 6-30-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Raven appeared on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling to provide a look into the Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match ahead of Against All Odds. Tonight’s show featured a video of the ECW legend talking about how he was inspired to create the match, under whose stipulations Moose and Sami Callihan will do battle at Friday’s show:

– Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans on tonight’s episode ahead of her title defense against Evans’ ally Tasha Steelz at Against All Odds:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jordynne Grace, Raven, Savannah Evans, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading