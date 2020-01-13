wrestling / News

Impact Rebellion 2020 Announced For April

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling’s second annual Rebellion PPV has a month and a location. During tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, Impact announced that Rebellion will take place in April at Terminal 5 in New York City. You can see the promo below; no specific date was revealed.

This is the second Rebellion show, following last April’ Impact: Rebellion in Toronto on April 28th, 2019.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Rebellion, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading