wrestling / News
Impact Rebellion 2020 Announced For April
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling’s second annual Rebellion PPV has a month and a location. During tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, Impact announced that Rebellion will take place in April at Terminal 5 in New York City. You can see the promo below; no specific date was revealed.
This is the second Rebellion show, following last April’ Impact: Rebellion in Toronto on April 28th, 2019.
BREAKING: IMPACT Wrestling proudly presents Rebellion THIS APRIL at Terminal 5 in New York City. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/hMSozabk7h
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on His Friendship With Ric Flair, How It Changed When He Retired, Their Relationship Now
- Big Swole, Several Other Wrestlers Call Out Tessa Blanchard Over Racial Slur and Bullying, Kiera Hogan Defends Her
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE