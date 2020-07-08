wrestling / News

Impact News: Impact Issues Statement on Twitch Issues, After Shock Post-Show Online

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling ran into some Twitch issues, leading to a statement from the company on Twitter. Impact apologized for the issues and announced that people who missed the first half of the show will be able to see it immediately after After Shock as they replay the first half of the show.

– This week’s After Shock post-show is online, with Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis breaking down tonight’s show:

