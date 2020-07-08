Impact News: Impact Issues Statement on Twitch Issues, After Shock Post-Show Online

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling ran into some Twitch issues, leading to a statement from the company on Twitter. Impact apologized for the issues and announced that people who missed the first half of the show will be able to see it immediately after After Shock as they replay the first half of the show.

We're going to replay the first half of IMPACT on Twitch immediately following After Shock so you can catch up on anything you missed during the technical issues. #IMPACTonAXSTV — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2020

– This week’s After Shock post-show is online, with Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis breaking down tonight’s show: