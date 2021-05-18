wrestling / News
Impact News: TNA Lockdown 2014 Airing on AXS TV This Week, Sacrifice Airing Next Week
May 17, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling will present TNA Lockdown 2014 on AXS TV this week as the lead-in to Thursday’s Impact Wrestling. The PPV rebroadcast start on AXS at 3 PM ET.
– In related news, next week’s Impact on May 17th will be preceded by TNA Sacrifice 2014 per PWInsider. That show was headlined by Eric Young defending the TNA World Title against Magnus (Nick Aldis).
