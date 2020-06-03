Impact News: When Segments From Tonight Were Filmed, New Storyline Surrounding Trey, This Week’s Aftershock

– A couple of the segments from tonight’s Impact Wrestling were filmed last week to be used on the show. PWInsider reports that the segment featuring Ken Shamrock attacking Michael Elgin as well as the Taya Valkyrie/Jordynne Grace backstage big were filmed last week in order to be inserted into tonight’s show.

The site notes that there was a plan to have a satellite interview with Tessa Blanchard, but it was eventually dropped.

– The site also reports that the identity of Trey’s attacker will be a storyline moving forward. Trey was set to be in the #1 Contender’s Tournament finals against Ace Austin but was found beat up backstage. Incensed, Wentz came out and faced Austin instead, with Austin winning and becoming #1 Contender.

