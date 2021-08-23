Impact Wrestling Announces Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin For Victory Road

Impact Wrestling has officially announced that Christian Cage will defend the Impact World title against Ace Austin at Victory Road on September 18. Austin defeated Moose, Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin at Emergence this past Friday to win the title shot. At the same event, Cage successfully defended his title Brian Myers.

At Emergence, Christian Cage successfully defended his newly won IMPACT World Title against “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers. But there’s no rest for the weary as “The Instant Classic” must now turn his attention towards his next title defense at Victory Road, streaming September 18th on IMPACT Plus!

Earlier in the night, Ace Austin pulled out the hard-fought victory over three of IMPACT’s top stars, Moose, Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin, in what was an edge-of-your-seat #1 Contenders match. With a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity in his possession, Ace Austin will stop at nothing to claim the throne.

Can Christian Cage continue his earth-shattering title reign or will Ace Austin prove that a new IMPACT World Champion is “Inevitable”? Find out at Victory Road!