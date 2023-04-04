wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Details for Against All Odds 2023
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced the details for Against All Odds 2023. The event will be held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 9. This will be followed by the Against All Odds Fallout TV tapings on June 10.
Tickets for the shows are on sale this Friday, April 7. You can check out the announcement below:
BREAKING: #AgainstAllOdds is coming to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 9 followed by #AgainstAllOddsFallout on June 10.
Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/U0o3RvFAMj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 4, 2023
