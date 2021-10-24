wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Hard to Kill 2022 PPV

October 24, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling announced during Bound for Glory on Saturday night that their next PPV will be Hard to Kill on January 8th, 2022 in Dallas, TX. No announcement on the venue for the show.

