wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Hard to Kill 2022 PPV
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling announced during Bound for Glory on Saturday night that their next PPV will be Hard to Kill on January 8th, 2022 in Dallas, TX. No announcement on the venue for the show.
#HardToKill comes to Dallas, Texas on January 8th! pic.twitter.com/lnkAD0mGB2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
