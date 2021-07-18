Impact Wrestling Announces Bound for Glory & Homecoming, Tease NJPW, AEW, & AAA Stars

– Impact Wrestling announced tonight during Slammiversary that Bound for Glory 2021 will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 23rd. Stars from AEW, AAA, and NJPW will be appearing on the show.

Jay White, Mickie James, and Thunder Rosa all appeared on Slammiversary tonight, continuing the inter-promotional influence on Impact recently, with Kenny Omega retaining the Impact Wrestling title in the main event.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on October 23rd with Bound For Glory! pic.twitter.com/9B4wnheLsq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

– Impact Wrestling also announced that their next streaming special, Homecoming, will take place on Saturday, July 31st and stream exclusively on Impact Plus. The show will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown the Homecoming King and Queen of Impact Wrestling.