Impact Wrestling Confirms More Matches & Segments for Next Week

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed some additional matchups and segments for next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Sami Callihan will be kicking off the show. VBD will be addressing Impact, and a 10-woman tag team match has been scheduled.

As noted, TJP and Fallah Baah vs. Petey Williams and Josh Alexander was already announced for next week’s show. Also, NJPW star Satoshi Kojima is going to appear on next week’s show. Below is the updated line-up for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling:

* NJPW star Satoshi Kojima set to make Impact debut

* Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh

* Sami Callihan to kick off Impact

* Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Rhino, and Joe Doering) set to ‘address Impact’

* Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz vs. Tenille Dashwood, Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, Havok, and Rosemary