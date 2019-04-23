Impact Wrestling News: The Deaners Hype Their Debut, Gail Kim Set to Throw Pitch at MLB Game, Charity Event Set for This Month

– The Deaners hyped their in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling set for later this week. You can check out the video they released below.

– Gail Kim will be throwing out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game later this week.

– Impact announced a special charity event taking place on Monday, April 29. You can check out the full announcement from Impact below:

IMPACT will welcome about 100 special guests to the TV Taping on Monday, April 29, at the Rebel Entertainment Complex, led by 7 year-old Toronto resident Steven Spice.

Steven is trying to open the first-ever Chiari Malformation Research Foundation at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, as the youngster suffers from the incurable condition.

“IMPACT Wrestling made Steven’s dreams come true last year, letting Steven walk Joe Hendry to the ring for a match – and Steven also was able to pin Tyson Dux,” said Steven’s mom, Crystal. “IMPACT Wrestling is returning to Toronto, and again helping this little warrior.”

IMPACT Wrestling announced that the April 29 event will include a special pre-show ceremony to honor Steven and other Chiari Warriors from across Canada, and there also will be a fundraiser that night to benefit Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude from all at IMPACT Wrestling, helping our little warrior continue not only his fight but the fight of many more warriors,” Crystal Spice said.