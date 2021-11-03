wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Tickets Go on Sale Next Week

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the January 20220 event, Hard to Kill, will put tickets on sale on November 12 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available at AXS.com. You can view the announcement below.

Hard to Kill 2022 will be held at The Factory. Impact Hard to Kill will be held in Dallas, Texas on January 8.

