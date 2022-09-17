Impact Wrestling Hypes Return to Albany, New York For Bound For Glory 2022

Impact Wrestling is gearing up for Bound For Glory 2022, and they issued a press releasing hyping their return to Albany for the show. You can see the full announcement below:

IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action To Albany, New York, Including The Showcase Event of 2022: BOUND FOR GLORY

All Championships Will Be On The Line Friday night, Oct. 7 at BFG, followed by the BFG Fallout Show on Oct. 8

IMPACT Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of action-packed live pro wrestling – including the company’s showcase event of the year, BOUND FOR GLORY – on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and October 8. Both shows will originate from the Washington Avenue Armory – and all IMPACT championships will be on the line in Albany.

This is the 18th BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view, with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander putting the title on the line in the main event against 2-time former World Champion Eddie Edwards in their first-ever one-on-one singles match.

In advance of the Albany shows, IMPACT Wrestling superstar HEATH and reigning Knockouts World Champion JORDYNNE GRACE will be in Albany on Thursday & Friday, September 29-30, talking with the media, signing autographs for fans, and more.

On Saturday, October 8, the BOUND FOR GLORY FALLOUT Show will be held as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

The upcoming shows in Albany are the first IMPACT shows in the Capital-Saratoga Region in 10 years. IMPACT held shows in Albany in 2008, 2011 and 2012.

HEATH

Heath has been wrestling professionally since 2004 after first being trained by Curtis Hughes. He had a lengthy run in WWE (2006-2020), which included 4 runs as a Tag Team Champion before landing in IMPACT Wrestling in June, 2020. The popular, power-packed Heath, commonly called The Redheaded Rebel, stands 6-foot-2, weighs 240-pounds and is always 3 seconds away from victory.

JORDYNNE GRACE

Jordynne Grace is the first Knockouts Triple Crown winner in company history – and the reigning Knockouts World Champion. She also is a former Digital Media Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion. A Texas native who has been wrestling professionally since 2011, Jordynne also has excelled as a powerlifter. She holds the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) Georgia State and National Record in the squat, bench press and deadlift in her weight-class. Jordynne ranked No. 12 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 100 in 2020.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Albany for the October 7-8 shows, including World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Digital Media Champion Brian Myers, along with Mickie James, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, Eric Young, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Trey Miguel and others.

Many of the matches for the Albany shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.

SPECIAL AUTOGRAPH SESSION

Heath & Jordynne will appear at the Heroes Hideout Store, located at 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Crossgates, N.Y., on Friday, September 30. Heath will be signing free autographs from 5-6 p.m., followed by Jordynne Grace from 6-7 p.m. Tickets for both Albany shows will be on-sale at the Heroes Hideout signing session.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows at in Albany:

Friday, October 7: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005D0FE0994F55

Saturday, October 8: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005D0FE2B851B6