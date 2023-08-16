UPDATE: Asylum Wrestling Store has responded with a statement of their own, claiming they were not the maker of the action figure line as Impact Wrestling had claimed earlier but were a distributor. You can read their statement in response to Impact’s announcement below:

“As you may Have read, Impact has cancelled their action figure Line. These Figures were to be made by a company that isn’t Impact Nor Asylum. Their press Release Incorrectly Stated that we were the Manufacturer of them, which is clearly not true. We also apologize as we’ve known for some time that these were at the possibility of being cancelled for about a month or so and wanted to send refunds, but were asked to hold off until ‘official’ cancellation. We’ve issued all refunds from those who ordered from us. Thank you for your business and we hope this ordeal doesn’t affect everyone doing business with us in the future -the Asylum Wrestling Store”

In August 2022, Impact Wrestling revealed a new line of action figures in the works from Chella Toys, including some mock-up artwork designs of the figures, that were listed as “Coming Soon” to ShopImpact. The image Asylum posted has the same artwork and designs for the Epic Toys (formerly Chella Toys) line that was announced last year as coming to ShopImpact and Asylum Wrestling Store.

ORIGINAL: Impact Wrestling issued an announcement today revealing that the planned line of new Impact action figures from Asylum did not meet the company’s standards or outlined timeframe for release. Per the announcement, the planned line of Asylum figures will not be produced, and Impact will begin talks with other action figure manufacturers for a potential release. Here’s the full announcement: